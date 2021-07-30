AOC Portable Monitor | $116 | Amazon

If you’ve ever been out somewhere trying to work from your phone or a tablet with a small screen, you’ve probably wished you were working with something larger. You can’t feasibly tote around the monitor on your desk at the office or at home, but there is a solution: a portable display. You can save $65 right now on this AOC Portable Monitor at Amazon, which makes it just $116. For that price, you get a thin, light second screen (or main display) to carry with you wherever you go. It offers a 16-inch USB-C portable monitor with IPS screen and full HD 1080p resolution. It comes with a smart cover to protect the screen when you aren’t using it, and a low blue-light mode to keep those harmful blue lights from reaching your eyes. Not a bad price to increase productivity on the go.