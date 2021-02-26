Save 65% on Charter Club's Sheet Set in Macy's Limited-Time Sale

Charter Club 4-Pc Full Sheet Set | $42 | Macy’s | Use Code SAVE

There’s no shame in wanting new things. Since we are still keeping close to home, we might as well make it as cute and cozy as possible. Give your sleep space a little makeover and ensure your slumber is comfy as can be. All the sizes for Charter Club are currently 65% in this 4 piece sheet set deal. This sale will run until February 28. Just use the code SAVE at checkout.

New sheets are an easy way to refresh your bedroom and even class it up a bit. We may not be traveling to hotels with big beautiful beds and astronomical thread counts, but that doesn’t mean we can’t recreate that at home. This Charter Club set is made of 100% Egyptian hygro cotton, and that count is 400. The chic stripes on this Sleep Cool collection come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. These are easy to wash in the machine, and fabric softer is not needed as they are lush and plush. There are seven color options in various sizes for your mattress needs. If you think you want these, I would purchase them quickly. At this price, they will likely sell out.

These will ship for free.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in December 2020 and updated new information on 2/26/2020.