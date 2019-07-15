Graphic: Ana Luisa Suarez

Furbo Dog Camera | $135 | Amazon

Did you give your dog enough treats today? If you want to keep an eye on your furry friend, while also feeding into their treat addiction, you’re in luck. Thanks to Prime Day, the Furbo Dog Camera is $135 on Amazon, which is about $65 off.

The Furbo has a 1080p HF camera, with night vision, so you can live stream video using its 160-degree wide-angle view at any time of day. A feature that the Furbo has that not all dog cameras do is its 2-way audio and barking alert, meaning it will tell you when your dog is barking up a storm. So, you’ll know if your neighbor is lying about your dog “barking all the time.” The only Furbo feature that your dog will care about is the treat tossing. You can use the free iOS/Android app to toss treats to your pet at any time when you’re not home. So, maybe stock up on dog treats with the money you save on this camera?

