It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Save 65% at Wayfair and Turn Your Backyard Into a Paradise With Their Outdoor Sale

Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsWayfair Deals
957
Save
Up to 65% off Thousands of Outdoor Items | Wayfair
Up to 65% off Thousands of Outdoor Items | Wayfair
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Up to 65% off Thousands of Outdoor Items | Wayfair

Wayfair is known for its killer prices on anything and everything you could need. They are currently running an incredible sale on all their outdoor items with up to 65% in savings. The best part, it runs for the entire month of May! So enjoy deeply discounted outdoor items like furniture, decor, cookware, and whatever you need to make your backyard a perfect summer paradise.

Advertisement

Cool summer nights aren’t complete without a lounge around a firepit all snuggled up in a cozy blanket. Good comfy furniture to relax in can really make or break the dog days too. So quality rattan and soft cushions are what you need. How about catching some sun while reading your favorite books in Wayfair’s best-selling hammock? I’m telling you they’ve got you covered.

But it’s no all about where do lay, it’s about what you do out there too. Cookout kings, we’ve got you covered with top-rated gas grills. And keep your beverage chill in a retro cooler as the temperatures rise.

Advertisement

And don’t forget Fido, not all dogs can be left to their own devices. So put your mind at ease and grab them a pet pen no matter how big or small the pup.

Wayfair offers two-day free shipping on all orders over $35. There’s plenty of time to explore all the fine products in this sale but move fast if you see something you like. It could be gone soon!

PS. Remember to buy sunscreen.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Saturday's Best Deals: Twitch Prime, Graphic Cards, Shawls, and More

Play Dead Cells if You're a Glutton for Punishment, Now $21 on PS4

Save 40% on a Nintendo Switch Lite Case Bundle From Orzly

Get $10 off Aukey’s Two-Port 60W PD USB-C Charger [Exclusive]