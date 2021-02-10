Save 64% on These Sporty Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds Perfect For Your Next Run

Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds XFNCGXE7

Mpow Flame Wireless Earbuds | $18 | Amazon | Clip Coupon & Use Code XFNCGXE7



Earbuds come in many styles and forms, and it absolutely comes down to preference. I go back and for on whether I like the around-the-ear style. These from Mpow are made for those who are a little more active. They have the comfort of being a little more secure, which is nice. Right now, the Flame Wireless Earbuds are 64% off the original price, just clip the coupon and use the code XFNCGXE7. This offer is runs until February 15.

Mpow makes really quality products, including earbuds. Really wireless earbuds are where they shine. These are only $18 and will make a great backup pair for the gym, running, hiking, or just in case. These sport headphones are quite literally all about the bass. They’ve got powerful environmental noise-canceling tech that still produces full sound. And you can actually feel this bass in your soul. The mics are clear for calls, zooms, skypes, etc. They’re easy to control with a two-touch system, and you’ll get up to twenty-eight hours of playtime, up to seven off of one charge. They are designed to be comfortable for extended wear and intense activities. These are also waterproof and pair quickly and easily.

These will ship for free for Prime members.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in December 2020 and updated new information on 2/10/2020.