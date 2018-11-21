Graphic: Elizabeth Zimmerman

Best Gaming Deals The best deals on games, consoles, and gaming accessories from around the web, updated daily.

Every princess needs a castle, and your little princess is no different. If she’s currently without, the Disney Princess Royal Celebration Wooden Dollhouse is a good option. It’s over 5 feet tall and features a working elevator — perfectly regal and sure to impress any visiting dignitary. It also comes with furniture, because you can’t expect royalty to make do with an empty domicile. In all, it befits even the most noble of ladies and is guaranteed to reign supreme over the rest of the Christmas haul.

