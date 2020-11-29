Save $600 on an 82" Samsung 4K TV and Worry About How It'll Fit in Your Entertainment Center Later

Samsung 82" Class 8 4K TV Image : Best Buy

Holiday 2020 Holiday 2020 Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us. Prev Next View All

Samsung 82" Class 8 4K TV | $1200 | Best Buy

A big TV deserves big savings. Best Buy currently has Samsung’s 82" Class 8 $600 off its usual price. Now down to $120, this 4K TV has plenty of bells and whistles to justify its size. It’s got two 10W speakers and has a 240 motion rate. The built-in V-chip allows you to easily set parental locks on content so your kids don’t stumble into anything. Then there’s the smart features, because of course it’s a smart TV. Streaming apps are integrated into it and you can control the TV. All in all, there’s quite a lot this bad boy can do, making it a solid all-in-one option. Just make sure you can fit it in your entertainment center.