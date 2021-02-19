Save 60% Right Now on This Easy to Program Robo Vacuum

Trifo Multi-Floor Robot Vacuum | $99 | MorningSave

This is a 60% discount on the Trifo Multi-Floor Robot Vacuum, so if you’ve been looking for one, today’s your lucky day. This is a great deal if you have one or shedding pets and/or messy kids who have turned your house upsidedown. Your floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up dirt, and even though we are at home more, it’s a chore no one wants to do. This classic vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program through your phone. Like most robot vacuums, it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur-filled room. You’ll get almost two hours of cleaning time off of a single charge. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dusty floors and save $100 off its usual price too.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on MorningSave before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.

This deal was originally posted by Sheilah Villari in November 2020 and updated new information on 2/19/2020.