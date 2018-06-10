Graphic: Shep McAllister

If you don’t own a pressure cooker, today’s a great day to fix that, as Amazon’s knocked the highly-rated Instant Pot DUO Plus 8 qt. down to an all-time low $100 today, which is a full $60 less than usual, and the same price as the 6 qt. model.



If you’re worried that you won’t get a ton of use out of this thing, note that in addition to standard pressure cooking, which can cook food in a fraction of the time of other methods, this is also our readers’ favorite slow cooker, and one of their favorite rice cookers too. Hell, I’ve even used mine to create creamy risotto with basically no stirring. To put a fine point on it: It’s one of the most versatile kitchen gadgets you can own.



What are your favorite Instant Pot recipes? Drop them into the comments below.