Save 60% on These Beautiful Enesco Grand Jester DC Statues Perfect for Your Hero Shelf

If you had the patience enough to sit through the Snyder cu t, congratulations, you must be a mad DC fan. So happy Friday, this deal is for you. Today only grab one of these beautiful Enesco Grand Jester 1/6 scale statues of either Wonder Woman or Superman. These usually run around $300, so this is a killer sale for a super :wink: fan.

Pick from Clark or Diana, or grab both for a lot less. These are gorgeous limited edition pieces, and only 1,500 were produced and numbered. They are perfectly detailed and hand-painted 1/6th scale statues made of high-quality resin. Superman stands twenty-four inches tall and is hoisting the iconic globe of the Daily Planet. His face is chiseled and as handsome as you’d expect the son of Jor-El to be. Wonder Woman is as strong and stoic as any amazon from Themyscira would be. She’s almost nineteen inches tall and ready to defend any shelf or desk you place her on.

If you’ve read a few of our pieces on Meh before and you like what you’ve seen, they offer a $5 monthly fee to get free shipping on all of your orders, no matter how many. Otherwise, it’s a flat rate of $8.