It's all consuming.
Save $60 On the SMUGDESK Standing Desk Converter Today

Use this desk riser as a working surface on desktops, tables, and even beds for 43% off right now at Newegg

Elizabeth Lanier
SMUGDESK Standing Gaming Desk Converter | $80 | Newegg
Graphic: Elizabeth Lanier
SMUGDESK Standing Gaming Desk Converter | $80 | Newegg

If you like to work standing up occasionally or a lot, or if you’re eager to try it out, check out today’s Newegg deal: a SMUGDESK standing gaming desk converter for 43% off.

This $80 desk riser can fit a monitor and a laptop on its desktop surface, which measures 15.7" x 35.8". It even has a keyboard tray for your peripherals and a spot for your phone to hang out.

It also has an adjustable height, so you can easily set it to the most ergonomically beneficial setting for you. Something like this would have been great back when I was doing Zoom teaching, as it can sometimes be a pain getting the right angle for filming videos if you’re also using a whiteboard or some other visual props.

This $60 off deal is only good for today as a Shell Shocker deal, so don’t miss out!

