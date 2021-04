Tacklife Laser Range Finder Image : Andrew Hayward

Tacklife Laser Range Finder | $52 | Amazon | Use code H447QZMI



If you’re planning an outdoors adventure, don’t forget a laser range finder. Tacklife is currently offering 60% off its own laser range finder when you use promo code H447QZMI at Amazon, driving the price down to just $52. This handy gadget can zoom out up to 900 yards away, offering closer views of faraway sights, and is ideal for hiking, hunting, golf, and more. Amazon customers give it a strong 4.6-star rating.