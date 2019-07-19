Graphic: Tercius Bufete

NETGEAR Orbi Whole Home Mesh WiFi System (RBK52W) | $290 | Amazon

If you take your home WiFi coverage seriously, Netgear’s Orbi mesh routers are some of the best you can buy, and Woot’s running one-day deal on their WiFi router and 2 satellite (or RBK52W) permutation.

The latest-version of this reader favorite is now selling for just $290 , which is $60 less than usual. The main base station plugs into your modem, and the two wall plugs automatically create a mesh network that can fill over 5,500 square feet of space with sweet, sweet, Wifi.

It’s offering a 500 square feet more area of coverage than the RBK33, which we’ve written about. Just remember that this deal is only available today so pick yours up ASAP.