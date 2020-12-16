Save 60% on JACHS Soft Touch Knit Collection and Stock up for Snow Days

Buy 2 or More & Save an Extra 20% | JACHS NY | Use Code SOFT
JACHS makes beautiful top-quality items so getting them for less is a real joy. Their Soft Touch Knit collection features multiples styles in joggers, crewnecks, hoodies, and pull-on shorts. Each of these is made with the softest warmest fleece fabric. This 60% off sale arrived just in time for a big snowy nor’easter. And when you buy more you save more. Grab any two (or more) in this line and save an extra 20%, just use the code SOFT.
I’m actually a fan our their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super cozy and buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, I stole my boyfriend’s. Mix and match for peak weekend comfort with a pair of joggers and a hoodie. No matter what you pick you will be toasty and relaxed. And while these were made for lounging they are still sharp enough to take on the road. Style and function is always the goal.
Free shipping on all orders over $100.