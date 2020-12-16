It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Holiday 2020

Save 60% on JACHS Soft Touch Knit Collection and Stock up for Snow Days

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsJachs Dealsholiday 2020
291
Save
Buy 2 or More &amp; Save an Extra 20% | JACHS NY | Use Code SOFT
Buy 2 or More & Save an Extra 20% | JACHS NY | Use Code SOFT
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Holiday 2020Holiday 2020Whether you're celebrating with your loved ones in person or from a distance, The Inventory staff is dedicated to spreading holiday cheer with the top gifts to ring in the season—and maybe a few good deals to snatch up for yourself. It's okay, your secret's safe with us.
PrevNextView All

Buy 2 or More & Save an Extra 20% | JACHS NY | Use Code SOFT

JACHS makes beautiful top-quality items so getting them for less is a real joy. Their Soft Touch Knit collection features multiples styles in joggers, crewnecks, hoodies, and pull-on shorts. Each of these is made with the softest warmest fleece fabric. This 60% off sale arrived just in time for a big snowy nor’easter. And when you buy more you save more. Grab any two (or more) in this line and save an extra 20%, just use the code SOFT.

Advertisement

I’m actually a fan our their crewneck sweatshirts and can say they are super cozy and buying two is a good idea because you might have a significant other who will steal yours. It’s me, I stole my boyfriend’s. Mix and match for peak weekend comfort with a pair of joggers and a hoodie. No matter what you pick you will be toasty and relaxed. And while these were made for lounging they are still sharp enough to take on the road. Style and function is always the goal.

Free shipping on all orders over $100.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
AirPods Pro
AirPods Pro
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter