It's all consuming.
Get Cleaner Floors With a Refurbished Roomba 980, Down to $340 Today Only

Image: iRobot
While we totally dig alternatives, there’s a reason Roomba has the most powerful name in robotic vacuums. The only problem for most peopole is that prohibitive price tag, but if you’re willing to buy renewed, the Roomba 980 is $60 off for Amazon’s Gold Box deal of the day.

This used to be considered a top model for Roomba, and it went for hundreds more in its heyday. Get yourself some replenishment kits (they often go on sale, too) and you’ll have this little guy doing circles around every broom on your home.

