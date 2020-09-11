Save $60 on a Razer Huntsman Mechanical Keyboard

Razer Huntsman Mechanical Keyboard Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Razer Huntsman Mechanical Keyboard | $90 | Amazon

Mechanical keyboards are durable, comfortable, accurate, and they tend to have nice, clicky feedback no matter which you get. If you haven’t already tried one, the Razer Huntsman is an excellent entry point at just $90 today. This is the base 10-key model, which has customizable RGB lighting zones (including Razer Chroma integration in supported games) and programmable macro buttons.

This one uses Razer’s proprietary o ptical switches, a light-based system said to have 30% shorter accuation distance compared to typical switches. This theoretically translates to even more precise movement and response time, but good luck perceiving the difference as most mechanical keyboards are already plenty quick. Check it out at Amazon right here.