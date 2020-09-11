It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Tech DealsComputers & Accessories

Save $60 on a Razer Huntsman Mechanical Keyboard

hezeqiyah
Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsRazerDealsRazer Deals
184
Save
Razer Huntsman Mechanical Keyboard | $90 | Amazon
Razer Huntsman Mechanical Keyboard | $90 | Amazon
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Tech DealsBest Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Razer Huntsman Mechanical Keyboard | $90 | Amazon

Mechanical keyboards are durable, comfortable, accurate, and they tend to have nice, clicky feedback no matter which you get. If you haven’t already tried one, the Razer Huntsman is an excellent entry point at just $90 today. This is the base 10-key model, which has customizable RGB lighting zones (including Razer Chroma integration in supported games) and programmable macro buttons.

Advertisement

This one uses Razer’s proprietary optical switches, a light-based system said to have 30% shorter accuation distance compared to typical switches. This theoretically translates to even more precise movement and response time, but good luck perceiving the difference as most mechanical keyboards are already plenty quick. Check it out at Amazon right here.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
Lil Dumpster Fire Enamel Pin
Lil Dumpster Fire Enamel Pin
Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

Expand Your View With a 34" Ultrawide Gaming Monitor by Acer, $110 off

Get Freaky With a Sexy Ella Paradis Sex Toy Bundle, Only $44

Wednesday's Best Deals: Aukey 1080p Webcam, Control for Xbox One, Keurig K-Classic Coffee Maker, Dyson Animal Upright Vacuum, N95 Masks, and More

A Sony 55" OLED TV for $1,500 Is Best Buy's Deal of the Day