Graphic: Shep McAllister

RAVPower’s newest battery pack has a Qi charging pad built right in, and you can get it for $30 today with promo code KINJA081, the first deal we’ve seen on it.



So, why would you want a Qi pad in your battery? Obviously, it means that if you forget your charging cable when you head out, the battery isn’t just an expensive paperweight. But it also means you can use it around as an everyday Qi charger, whereas most USB battery packs gather dust in a drawer save for a few occasions per year.