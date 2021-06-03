Save $6 and Make Sure Your Controllers Are Fully Charged in Anticipation of One Day Owning a PS5, Maybe

Nyko Charge Arc (PlayStation 5) Graphic : Joe Tilleli

Nyko Charge Arc ( PlayStation 5) | $19 |Amazon

I keep refreshing Best Buy, Target, Amazon, hoping to grab a PS5 but I’m always too late. We may not have a PS5 yet, but we do have one, we ’re going to want to start playing as soon as possible and as long as possible . This controller charging stand can charge two controllers at once and plugs into any wall outlet or USB port for rapid recharging. Always make sure you have at least one charged controller and never stop gaming.