Vote 2020 graphic
Everything you need to know about and expect during
the most important election of our lifetimes
It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home Deals

Save $560 on bObsweep's Classic Robot Vacuum Today Only

sheilahv
Sheilah Villari
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsBest Buy Deals
254
Save
bObsweep Classic Robot Vacuum &amp; Mop | $190 | Best Buy
bObsweep Classic Robot Vacuum & Mop | $190 | Best Buy
Graphic: Sheilah Villari
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

bObsweep Classic Robot Vacuum & Mop | $190 | Best Buy

This is a 76% discount on the bObsweep Classic Robot Vacuum & Mop today only! This is a great deal if you have one or shedding pets and/or messy kids who have turned your house upsidedown. Your floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up dirt and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. This classic vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program. Like most robot vacuums it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur filled room. You’ll get well over an hour of cleaning time off of a single charge. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dusty floors and save $590 off its usual price too. They come in Blackberry (black) and Snow (white) as color options. The deal runs until the end of the day or until they’re out of stock.

Advertisement

Free 2-day shipping on this item.

Advertisement
G/O Media may get a commission
NIOSH CDC-Certified N95 Masks (10-Pack)
NIOSH CDC-Certified N95 Masks (10-Pack)
Use the promo code KINJA30
Sheilah Villari

Looking for the perfect shade of red lipstick? Need a sturdy toy for Fido? Wanting a buzz-buzz for Ladytown? I'm your girl.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

No Food Is Safe With Five Kyoku Knives at Your Disposal, Now $78

Tuesday's Best Deals: LG CX 55" 4K OLED TV, Rosetta Stone, Halloween Pet Costumes, Inflatable Skeleton Unicorn, Batman Beyond Blu-ray Set, and More

Prep for Chilly Nights With Wayfair's Massive 2-Day Throw and Blanket Sale

Wednesday's Best Deals: Animal Crossing Switch Console, KYOKU Knife Block, Sunday Scaries CBD Gummies, Beats Solo Pro, N95 Masks, and More