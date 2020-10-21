Save $560 on bObsweep's Classic Robot Vacuum Today Only

bObsweep Classic Robot Vacuum & Mop Graphic : Sheilah Villari

This is a 76 % discount on the bObsweep Classic Robot Vacuum & Mop today only! This is a great deal if you have one or shedding pets and/or messy kids who have turned your house upside down. Your floors crying out for care. It’s a lot to be constantly wiping, sweeping, vacuuming up dirt and even though we are at home more it’s a chore no one wants to do. This classic vac is user-friendly with minimal buttons and easy to program. Like most robot vacuums it knows when its battery is low and scurries back to the charging station so it won’t be left abandoned in the middle of an unfinished fur filled room. You’ll get well over an hour of cleaning time off of a single charge. Let this cute robo vac take away the headache of dusty floors and save $590 off its usual price too. They come in Blackberry (black) and Snow (white ) as color options. The deal runs until the end of the day or until they’re out of stock.

