Save $55 on Anker's New Mini Projector for Kids [Exclusive]

Anker Nebula Astro Mini Projector | $245 | Amazon | Clip coupon + Use code KINASTRO
Image: Anker
Anker’s latest smart projector is out, and I’m resisting the urge to buy one just to paint it up like a BB-8. This one is a pocket projector that’s well-suited for kids, featuring 2.5-hour battery life, a customizable Android 7.1 UI, and parental controls to ensure they’re not up to no good after lights out. Starting with a $300 MSRP, you’ll chop $55 off by clipping the Amazon coupon and using exclusive promo code Code KINJASTRO.

This projector has USB-C, HDMI, and Bluetooth for connectivity, and you can beam content from your smartphone. YouTube, Amazon Video, Netflix, and more are loaded up, too, if you don’t have any external sources in mind.

Quentyn Kennemer

Associate Editor. I'm trying to be the very best like no one ever was. To play every game in the world is my real test. Finding the time to is my cause.

