It's all consuming.
ShopSubscribe
It's all consuming.
Commerce Content is independent of Editorial and Advertising, and if you buy something through our posts, we may get a small share of the sale. Click here for more.
Best Home DealsHome Goods

Save 55% on an Oreck ProShield Plus Air Purifier and Never Buy Replacement Filters Again

Quentyn Kennemer
Filed to:Kinja Deals
Kinja DealsDealsOreckOreck DealsSideDeal
344
Save
Oreck ProShield Plus Air Purifier | $179 | SideDeal
Oreck ProShield Plus Air Purifier | $179 | SideDeal
Graphic: Quentyn Kennemer
Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
PrevNextView All

Oreck ProShield Plus Air Purifier | $179 | SideDeal

It may not be able to suck in viral pathogens, but an air purifier will at least ensure your air is a little more enjoyable to breathe. Oreck’s highly-rated ProShield Plus purifier with its Truman Cell filtration system is up for a massive steal at SideDeal right now: It’s just $179 to own one, a 55% discount from MSRP. It’s fit for rooms up to 78 square feet, has three speed settings, and includes remote control.

Advertisement

And if you’re wondering why it’s worth paying more for something like this over standard purifiers:

Air Purifiers with Oreck’s patented Truman Cell filtration use EP (Electrostatic Precipitator) technology to attract particles to the filter, trapping in dust, allegens, pet dander and smoke. While the performance is similar to HEPA Media, Truman Cell filters are permanent, which means they never need to be replaced.

Advertisement

That means it’ll eventually pay itself off.

Share This Story

Get our newsletter

More from The Inventory

TaoTronics Hybrid ANC Headphones Fall to $50

Back up Your Media Library With $250 off Sandisk’s 2TB Extreme Portable USB-C External SSD

Give Your Laptop the Gift of a Few Extra Ports With $6 off Anker’s 5-In-1 USB-C Hub

Track Your Miles Fashionably With a New Fitbit