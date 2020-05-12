Save 55% on an Oreck ProShield Plus Air Purifier and Never Buy Replacement Filters Again

Oreck ProShield Plus Air Purifier Graphic : Quentyn Kennemer

Oreck ProShield Plus Air Purifier | $179 | SideDeal

It may not be able to suck in viral pathogens, but an air purifier will at least ensure your air is a little more enjoyable to breathe. Oreck’s highly-rated ProShield Plus purifier with its Truman Cell filtration system is up for a massive steal at SideDeal right now: It’s just $179 to own one, a 55% discount from MSRP. It’s fit for rooms up to 78 square feet, has three speed settings, and includes remote control.

Advertisement

And if you’re wondering why it’s worth paying more for something like this over standard purifiers:

Air Purifiers with Oreck’s patented Truman Cell filtration use EP (Electrostatic Precipitator) technology to attract particles to the filter, trapping in dust, allegens, pet dander and smoke. While the performance is similar to HEPA Media, Truman Cell filters are permanent, which means they never need to be replaced.

Advertisement

That means it’ll eventually pay itself off.