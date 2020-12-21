Save 54% on These Classic Quarter-Zip Sweaters From Nautica

Nautica Classic Quarter-Zip Sweater GIFT Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Nautica Classic Quarter-Zip Sweater | $32 | Macy’s | GIFT



Nautica is known for pretty traditional American looks and styles. They’re also known for comfort. Being cozy at home has been the number one goal for many of us this year and why not finish of 2020 with that in mind. These Classic Quarter-Zip Sweaters are 54% off with the code GIFT.

They come in fourteen different colors and most sizes are still available in each, especially in the more usual hues like black, blue, and grey. These sweaters are ideal for layering and are made of soft jersey-knit material, so warmth is key. Nautica has that perfect way of designing things to be a little sporty and a little dressy. Definitely, some business casual vibes so if you need to hope on the happy hour zoom you’ll still look dang put together. The collar, cuffs, and hem are ribbed-knit. It’s a c otton/polyester blend to easy to wash and are for.

G/O Media may get a commission Nautica Classic Quarter-Zip Sweater Buy for $32 Use the promo code GIFT

Frees shipping on all orders over $25.