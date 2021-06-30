It's all consuming.
Save 52% on This Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker and Keep Your Meals Toasty All Day

This six-quart multicooker fits snuggly on a counter

Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker | $144 | Amazon | Clip Coupon
We are still well in the chilly months, and nice warm homecooked meals can make a cold day better. This Cuisinart 3-in-1 Multicooker is the programmable simmer machine you were dreaming of, and you can save $155 on it now. Just clip the coupon.

You can slow cook at whatever level you need or keep a meal warm up to twenty-four hours with three settings. There is the option for combination cooking, and you can set temps up to 400° with steam for over ninety minutes. Everything is made of nonstick aluminum, so it’s all easy to clean, and the LCD display makes it easy to read too. This six-quart cooker fits snuggly on a counter and comes with a manual, reference guide, and even a recipe book.

This will ship free for Prime members.

