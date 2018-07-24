Anker’s Eufy RoboVac and its ilk have been massive hits with our readers, and if you’re still doing the vacuuming in your house manually, you can save $50 on two different models, and finally outsource that chore to a robot.



The RoboVac 11s actually features stronger suction than the original RoboVac 11 (1300Pa vs. 1000, and the old RoboVac 10 only had 400), and yet is nearly 1/4" thinner. That doesn’t seem like much, but it can be the difference between the vacuum scooting comfortably under the couch or getting itself stuck. The 11s usually sells for $230, but for a limited time, you can snag one for $180 with promo code KINJA108.

The RoboVac 30 is the same size as the 11s, but has even stronger suction (1500Pa vs. 1300), and includes guide strips that you can lay down anywhere in your home (like in front of cords on the ground) to warn the vacuum to steer clear. Both will automatically avoid tumbling over stairs, but the strips could, say, keep it from getting too close to a pile of cords under your TV stand. Get it for $220 with promo code KINJA216.