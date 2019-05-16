Graphic: Shep McAllister

Best Home Deals The best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.

OGIO might not be a luggage brand you’re familiar with, but you should be. Here’s what we had to say about its Alpha carry-on roller over on The Inventory:



Built from CORDURA EcoMade fabric, it’s environmentally friendly (made from recycled plastic) and ultra-durable with a high tear strength so nothing will permeate its shell. And, buyers can choose from a single or divided packing space with two mesh panels. I opted for the latter, and the amount of organization in this thing is unreal—it even has a separate sleeve for your laptop.

Amazon has never discounted the Alpha by more than a couple bucks from its usual $300. Never, that is, until today. Invest in your travel sanity for $250 while you can, easily the best discount we’ve ever seen.