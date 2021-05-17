Save 50% on This Sturdy and Stunning Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch

Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch | $219 | StackSocial



Looking for an eye-catching and reliable timepiece? Need it to be tough but classic? Look no further than this Luminox Navy SEAL 3500 Series Watch. A great gift for you or a loved one, save 50% on this sleek watch that was only a store model, so it’s pristine .

Advertisement

This 46mm watch is both modern and tactical but still easy to read with the uni-directional rotating bezel and luminous-filled hands . This watch is accurate down to the second, thanks to the swiss quartz it runs on. And because it’s built for the Navy, it’s water-resistant and can handle depths of around 650 feet . With that kind of strength, this watch can more than handle a run in the rain or even the most intense workout. The strap is black rubber, but that doesn’t mean it lacks the same strength; it is comfortable and secure. This c omes with a matching stainless steel case for safekeeping and a two -year Manufacturer’s warranty.

This will ship for $3.