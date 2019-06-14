Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Samsung 860 EVO 500GB SSD | $100 | Amazon



Samsung makes some of the best solid state drives around and this Samsung 970 EVO m.2 SSD is currently marked down to $100, an all-time low.

Advertisement

It bears repeating that SSDs are a huge upgrade over a spinning hard drive for your computer, in terms of speed and reliability. This 500GB model offers read speed up to 3400 MB/s and write speed up to 2300 MB/s.

This is also the easiest way to get more performance from your older computer.