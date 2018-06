Graphic: Erica Offutt

GrowlerWerks’ uKeg keeps your favorite craft beer perfectly carbonated (with the help of CO2 cartridges) and pressurizes it so you can pour from an integrated tap. Basically, it’s like keeping a tiny keg with you, and it’s the perfect gift for any beer lover.



For a limited time, the 128 oz. model is discounted by almost $50 on Amazon, now priced at just $151. Go ahead and use the money you save to buy it its first fill of beer.