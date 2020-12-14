Save 50% on This Bomaker Projector to Easily Create Your Own Theater Experience

Bomaker Projector GC357 VRK8I652 Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Bomaker Projector GC357 | $65 | Amazon | Use Code VRK8I652



Movie nights with loved ones are a great way to pass the time. If you’re keeping your circle small or still sticking to those you co-habitat with I’m sure Netflix and Disney+ have been given a run for their money. I’ve been looking into a projector because I’m lucky enough to have a backyard and have a roommate who thought setting up a project for our weekend hangs with the same five people we see might be cool. The Bomaker Projector GC357 is just $6 5 right now which is an absolute steal on it .

This wireless projector works with phones, computers/ laptops, tablets, and more. Get a screen up to 250'’ in mere seconds to make your own personal theater. With so many movie theaters still closed or going out of business this home system is a great way to keep the spirit alive. Although this project is small that doesn’t interfere with its output. High resolution that’s bright and brilliant is not an issue. You can go wireless or wired with HDMI/VGA/USB/AV/SD ports. It even supports gaming systems if you want to host your own Esports tournament . Low noise and over 50,000 hours of lamp life makes this an amazing quality to value option.

