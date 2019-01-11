Photo: Gizmodo

While Sony’s top-end (and still-great) noise canceling headphones from 2017 went on sale around Black Friday, deals were conspicuously absent for the 2018 Sony WH1000XM3s, which brought a number of worthwhile improvements, and continued to put Bose to shame.



That changes today though on MassGenie, where they’ve dropped to $300 from their usual $350, the best deal we’ve seen. That’s a big investment, to be sure, but if you spend a lot of time in noisy planes and trains, or if you work in an open office and just need to be able to find a quiet space, you won’t find a better set of headphones.