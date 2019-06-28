Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Best Tech Deals The best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.

Razer Nari Ultimate Gaming Headset | $150 | Amazon

Right now, you can pick up the Razer Nari Ultimate for just $150, the first discount we’ve seen on these particular gaming headphones. What sets this headset apart is its haptic tech, which means the ear cups will react and vibrate to things going on in your game.

Here’s what Kotaku had to say:

No one needs to have their head vigorously shaken while getting shot at in Call of Duty. Many people probably prefer to listen to “Marshmello” without coming away feeling like someone stuck a pair of tiny vibrating sex toys up their nose. I certainly did not imagine I would ever enjoy such things before trying out the Razer Nari Ultimate wireless haptic feedback gaming headset. And hell, if you took the Nari Ultimate away from me tomorrow and I never wore another haptic headset again, I wouldn’t miss it terribly. I do not need to feel sound, but damn, it’s a nice option to have.

These headphones typically sell for about $200, and they can work with almost every gaming device out there, including PC, PS4, Xbox, and your smartphone. Oh, and they’re wireless and have a retractable mic, so that’s a big plus, too.