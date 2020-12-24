It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $50 on the iRobot Root rt0 STEM Coding Robot with LEGO-Ready Brick Top

ahaywa
Andrew Hayward
iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot + Brick Top Bundle | $100 | Amazon
iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot + Brick Top Bundle | $100 | Amazon
Image: iRobot
iRobot Root rt0 Coding Robot + Brick Top Bundle | $100 | Amazon

iRobot might be best known for the Roomba vacuum, but the company is expanding into other types of robotic products, as well. Here’s one that’s ideal for anyone interested in learning and putting coding skills into practice, especially kids building their STEM skills.

The iRobot Root rt0 coding robot can be programmed to do such things as move along a flat surface, draw with a marker, play music, and react to touch, thanks to 20 built-in sensors. This Amazon bundle adds in a LEGO-compatible brick top for even more customization and neat tricks, and it’s $50 off the combined price right now at $100.

