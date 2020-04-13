Save $50 on the Facebook Portal Mini and Social Distance with Ease

Facebook Portal Mini Graphic : Elizabeth Henges

Facebook Portal Mini | $80 | Best Buy

As social distancing and continues into the foreseeable future, families and friends turn to video chatting to bridge the distance between them. This week, Best Buy is having a sale on Facebook Portals, which make video calls a lot easier than trying to wrangle Zoom and webcams.

Facebook Portals work with Messenger and WhatsApp, and is advertised to have a smart camera that pans and zooms in and out according to your movement. They work with Alexa as well, so if you want to add the Facebook Portal to your smart home setup, you can use it to see who’s at the door, watch videos, and whatever else fancy smart homes do.

There are three models on sale—the Portal Mini for $80 is the best deal, but if you’re looking for something a little bigger, the Portal offers a 10 inch screen for $130. If you want to get all the bells and whistles, then the Portal Plus is $230. For basic video chatting, though, the Mini will be all you need and then some.