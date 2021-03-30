Save $50 on the Apple Watch Nike Series 6 and Get 6 Free Months of Apple Fitness+

Apple Watch Nike Series 6 (40mm) + 6mo Fitness+ | $349 | Best Buy

Apple Watch Ni ke Series 6 (44mm) + 6mo Fitness+ | $379 | Best Buy

The Nike-branded rendition of the Apple Watch comes with a couple of perks, including the cool Sport Band with breathable punch holes and the exclusive watch faces, and right now Best Buy is taking $50 off the fitness-centric wearable. It’s $349 for the 40mm version and $379 for the larger 44mm model. Both are available in black and silver at those prices.



On top of the savings, you’ll also get six free months of Apple’s new Fitness+ service, which includes an array of video workouts that utilize the stats pouring out of your Apple Watch. Looking for a way to get back on track with exercise and emerge from this pandemic refreshed and ready to take on the world? An Apple Watch and Fitness+ could help, at least.