Save 50% On Some Awesome Activewear With An Olivers Mystery Box

Olivers $300 Mystery Box, $150

Olivers $600 Mystery Box, $275

Looking to get some new workout gear ahead of making your New Year’s Resolution? You can snag some great workout attire , than ks to these Mystery Boxes from Olivers. You can get both boxes for 50% off (or more). The $300 box is $150 and the $600 box is $275.

Advertisement

Each box will include a combination of the following:



Pants (Passage, Transit, Bradbury, Base Series)

Shorts (All Over Series, Capital, Base Series, Breakaway, Zuma)

Tees (Convoy Series, Club, Terminal Series, Varsity)

Midlayers/Outerwear (Transit, Porter Series, Ga te Jacket)

Both Olivers M ystery Boxes are available now through 12/18 (while supplies last).

