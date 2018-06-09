It's all consuming.
Save $50 on Samsung's "The Frame" Smart TV, Today Only

Tercius
SAMSUNG 43" Class 4K UHD The Frame Smart TV | $780 | Woot
SAMSUNG 43" Class 4K UHD The Frame Smart TV | $780 | Woot

If you’re looking for a classy way to incorporate a TV into your living room, The Frame Smart TV is the way to go and today only, Woot has the 43" model from last year down to just $780, or about $50 less than usual.

These TVs show off works of art when you’re not watching TV, and is so much more affordable now than when it was first introduced.

These TVs can act as a home theater when you want, but will fade away into the background when not needed. Better still, these are much more than just an accent piece, they’re actually terrific TVs. They’re 4K UHD (2160P) with the vibrant colors you’d expect from a Samsung set.

Just remember, this price will only last today or until sold out. Alternatively, Walmart has more options available for you, with screen sizes up to 65".

