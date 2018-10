Graphic: Shep McAllister

Polk Audio’s new Command sound bar looks like a speaker that swallowed an Echo Dot, but look past the built-in Alexa support, and you’ll simply find really good audio quality. It even includes a wireless subwoofer.



Normally $300, it’s marked down to $249 today, so this is a great chance to upgrade your TV’s audio before your big scary movie marathon.