Save $50 on One of Skullcandy's Best Reviewed Wireless Headphones

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones | $100 | Best Buy
If you are weighing quality to value Skullcandy is definitely in the conversation. I’ve had a few pairs of there wired headphones and earbuds back in the day. And given the reviews for this pair of Crusher Headphones sounds like they’ve got lots of happy customers. This week take $50 off at Best Buy.
I’m pretty picky when it comes to the fit of headphones like these but sounds :wink: like these ones are pretty comfortable no matter how long you have them on. They pair easily with Bluetooth devices and Skullcandy ensures a secure fit with ultimate bass enjoyment. The built-in mic makes taking calls seamless and most have found you’ll get up to forty hours of uninterrupted listening. Crisp tunes, good price, easy to use. What more could you ask for? Both the black and white color options are on sale.
This item ships for free.