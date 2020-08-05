Save $50 on One of Skullcandy's Best Reviewed Wireless Headphones

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Headphones | $100 | Best Buy



If you are weighing quality to value Skullcandy is definitely in the conversation. I’ve had a few pairs of there wired headphones and earbuds back in the day. And given the reviews for this pair of Crusher Headphones sounds like they’ve got lots of happy customers . This week take $50 off at Best Buy.

I’m pretty picky when it comes to the fit of headphones like these but sounds :wink: like these ones are pretty comfortable no matter how long you have them on. They pair easily with Bluetooth devices and Skullcandy ensures a secure fit with ultimate bass enjoyment. The built-in mic makes taking calls seamless and m ost have found you’ll get up to forty hours of uninterrupted listening. Crisp tunes , good price, easy to us e. What more could you ask for? Both the black and white color options are on sale.

This item ships for free.