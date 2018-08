Nintendo’s SNES-themed New 3DS XL doesn’t just look really cool; it also includes a copy of Super Mario Kart, the kart racing game that started it all. It normally sells for $200, but you can get it for just $150 right now, at least until this deal gets red shelled. That’s a match for the deal we saw on Prime Day.

