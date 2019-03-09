Graphic: Shep McAllister

Ninja makes your favorite affordable blenders, and this refurbished Ninja Supra kitchen system is marked down to $100 at Walmart this weekend, down from its usual $150.

This thing isn’t messing around with a 1.5 horsepower, 1200W motor, and it also comes with an 8-cup food processor bowl, a 72 ounce blender jar, an eight-cup food processor bowl, and three single-serve cups for making smoothies on the go.