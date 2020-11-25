It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Save $50 on Logitech's G935 Gaming Headset and Hear Every Little Detail

Giovanni Colantonio
Kinja Deals
Logitech G935 Gaming Headset | $120 | Amazon

Looking for a high-end, wireless gaming headset that will let you hear ever little detail in your games? Amazon has Logitech’s G935 down to $120, which is $50 off its usual price. The headphones feature DTS Headphone:X 2.0 Surround Sound, creating a more immersive experience. It’s also got 12 hours of wireless life, which is perfect for an extended Overwatch binge. Most exciting, however, is that the 6mm microphone displays a red light when you’re muted. That means that you’ll never accidentally blow your cover during a round of Among Us. Oh, and you can customize how they light up to match your rig. There’s a lot of bells and whistles to play around with here, giving the G935 more of a gadget vibe than your average headphones.

