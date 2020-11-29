It's all consuming.
It's all consuming.
Holiday 2020

Save $50 on LG's 27" UltraGear Monitors And Get Some UltraGaming Done, Am I Right?

Giovanni Colantonio
27" UltraGear Monitor | $400 | Best Buy
27" Ultra Gear Monitor (With USB Ports) | $450 | Best Buy
27" UltraGear Monitor | $400 | Best Buy
27" Ultra Gear Monitor (With USB Ports) | $450 | Best Buy
Image: Best Buy
Holiday 2020
27" UltraGear Monitor | $400 | Best Buy
27" Ultra Gear Monitor (With USB Ports) | $450 | Best Buy

‘Tis the season to upgrade your home gaming setup. With tech deals going left and right, you’ll find no shortage of options when it comes to things like monitors. Here’s another one to add on to your list of possible purchases. A pair of 27" LG UltraGear gaming monitors are on sale at Best Buy. The screen is $400, unless you want USB ports on it, in which case it’s $450. Here’s a quick rundown of what you’re getting with this: a 2560 x 1440 display, 144Hz refresh rate, 1 ms of response time, and G-Sync technology to help cut down on screen tear. For gamers who don’t care too much about pushing their games to the ends of the Earth with ungodly resolutions ad refresh rates, the UltraGear is a great balance of the two. making for a solid gaming option.

