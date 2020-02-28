Save 50% on KitNipBox, A Subscription Service For Your Cat

Best Home DealsBest Home DealsThe best home, kitchen, smart home, and automotive deals from around the web, updated daily.
Half Off First KitNipBox, Subscription Box of Cat Toys, Treats and Goodies | $10 | Amazon
Sure, subscription boxes are cool. But you know what’s cooler? A subscription box filled with stuff that can trick your cat into liking* you. Inside the KitNipBox, you’ll find toys, treats and other goodies for your feline friend. For $10, this is a straight-up bargain, and a wonderful investment in relationship** with your cat.
If you opt to keep going with the subscription, it’ll cost you $20 for every shipped box. There’s, of course, nothing stopping you from cancelling after the first one.
*Your cat will never like you.
**It’s not a wonderful investment, your cat is a jerk and doesn’t know gratitude.