Save 50% on KitNipBox, A Subscription Service For Your Cat

Half Off First KitNipBox, Subscription Box of Cat Toys, Treats and Goodies | $10 | Amazon

Sure, subscription boxes are cool. But you know what’s cooler? A subscription box filled with stuff that can trick your cat into liking* you. Inside the KitNipBox, you’ll find toys, treats and other goodies for your feline friend. For $10 , this is a straight-up bargain, and a wonderful investment in relationship** with your cat.

If you opt to keep going with the subscription , it’ll cost you $20 for every shipped box. There’s, of course, nothing stopping you from cancelling after the first one.

*Your cat will never like you.

**It’s not a wonderful investment, your cat is a jerk and doesn’t know gratitude .