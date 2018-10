Graphic: Shep McAllister

Even at their full $300-per-pair price point, ELAC’s Debut 2.0B6.2 bookshelf speakers offered one of the best values in home theater audio. But at $50 off for a pair, they’re pretty much a no-brainer if you want to set up a traditional home theater audio system.