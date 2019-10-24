It's all consuming.
Save $50 On Drop's HiFiMan HE4XX Planar Magnetic Headphones, For A Limited Time

Tercius
MassDrop X HiFiMan HE4XX Planar Magnetic Headphones | $130 | Drop
Audiophiles, MassDrop X HiFiMan HE4XX Planar Magnetic Headphones are down to just $130 for a limited time. This pair of open-back headphones offer up planar magnetic drivers that’ll sound incredible even without an amp (but you’ll probably still want it, for an optimal experience.) For what it’s worth, it’s sonically comparable to the terrific $300 HE400S with a better build.

Be warned, this type of headphone is designed for home listening—they don’t collapse and leak sound, which could disturb those around you, and you hear a lot of the outside world. With this current discount, the HiFiMan HE4XX could very well be the best value in audiophile-grade headphones today.

