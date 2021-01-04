Save 50% on Charter Club's Sheet Set in Macy's Flash Sale

It's all consuming.
Charter Club 4-Pc Full Sheet Set | $60 | Macy’s | Use Code HOME
Charter Club 4-Pc Full Sheet Set | $60 | Macy’s | Use Code HOME

As we start 2021 there’s no shame in wanting to enter this year with new things. Since we are likely to still be at home awhile longer we might as well make it as cute and cozy as possible. Give your sleep space a little makeover and ensure your slumber is comfy as can be. All the sizes for Charter Club are currently 50% in this 4 piece sheet set deal. This is a flash sale for today only, just use the code HOME at checkout.

New sheets are an easy way to refresh your bedroom and even class it up a bit. We may not be traveling to hotels with big beautiful beds and astronomical thread counts but that doesn’t mean we can’t recreate that at home. This Charter Club set is made of 100% Supima cotton and that count is 550. The chic stripes on this Damask collection come with a flat sheet, fitted sheet, and two pillowcases. These are easy to wash in the machine and fabric softer is not needed as they are already lush and plush. There are sixteen color options at various sizes for your mattress needs. If you’re thinking you want these I’d purchase them quickly. At this price, they will likely sell out.

These will ship for free.

