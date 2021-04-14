Save $50 on Aukey's New Electric Standing Desk and Give Your Back a Break

Aukey Electric Standing Desk Graphic : Sheilah Villari

Aukey Electric Standing Desk | $350 | Amazon



Standing desks can help boost productivity and give sore backs and butts a literal rest. Aukey continues to make quality products to make our lives easier and better, t heir brand new Electric Standing Desk is just that. As a treat, take $50 off to bring it home and get to work.

If you’re still working at home or in a hybrid situation, a standing desk can make those days a little more pleasant and comfortable . I’m a big fan of the standing desk, and having one that adjusts seamlessly is huge and convenient. It is designed to help you go from sitting to standing in seconds with ease because of the strong dual motors. That simple design also means you can assemble it without any issues. It comes with all the parts and tools you’ll need. And just because it’s easy to put together doesn’t mean it’s flimsy . The frame is made from solid industrial-grade steel with a modern black wooden top that can handle up to 180 lbs. Lots of space for paperwork, multiple monitors, and the usual decoration chachkis. This desk is a breeze and comes with all you need, even a storage bag, user manual, and a 36-month warranty.

This will ship for free.