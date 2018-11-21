Graphic: Shep McAllister

Arcade1Up’s 3/4 sized arcade cabinets have been a hit with our readers, and you can save $50 on a couple of them for the first time this Black Friday. The deal is only available on the Pacman and the Galaga/Galaxian machines, but the Pacman cabinet is new, so even if you bought some of the others already, you can add it to your collection.



Walmart also sells a riser that brings the cabinet up to standard arcade cabinet height, so that might be a good way to spend your savings.