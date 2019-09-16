Graphic: Tercius Bufete

Apple Powerbeats Pro | $200 | Rakuten | Use promo code DS36

Here’s the first real discount we’ve seen on Apple’s Powerbeats Pro truly wireless earphones. Using promo code DS36 drops a pair down to a low $200, or $50 less than its usual price.

If you want a solid pair of great-sounding headphones with the ease of AirPods, these are the ones to get.

With Apple’s H1 chip, they promise the same level of convenience as the AirPods, like hands-free Siri and super easy pairing to other Apple devices. This model also promises up to 9 hours of listening time, plus more with the charging case.

Make sure to act fast. This is a really good deal on a recently released unit. So get yours.