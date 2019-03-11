Best Tech DealsThe best tech deals from around the web, updated daily.
If you’re still rocking 2017's iPhone X, Amazon’s discounting Apple’s official leather folio wallet case to $49 (or $44 in berry, albeit from a third party seller), down from its original $100. Even on sale, it’s not the cheapest wallet case out there, but it’s made from genuine leather, it automatically locks your iPhone when closed, it comes with Apple’s 1-year warranty, and it’s the only one that can legally include the Apple logo on the back, if that’s your thing.